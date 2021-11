Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao attended the marriage function of the son of AP CM's OSD Krishna Mohan Reddy at VNR Farms in Shamshabad here on Sunday. Both the Chief Ministers blessed the new couple Rohith Reddy and Snigdha Reddy.

Snigdha Reddy is the granddaughter of Telangana Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy. Here are the pics from the wedding event.