Youth Throw Bike Into Hussain Sagar, Find Out Why!

On Friday, a few members from the Telangana Youth Congress threw a bike into the Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad to protest against the rise in fuel prices. The video of them throwing a bike into the water has gone viral. From July 2020, the price of fuel has only been rising and never dropped since a year. Petrol and diesel prices have now reached Rs 100 in many states across the country, while in Hyderabad it is priced at Rs 99.62.

Several top Telangana Congress leaders like A Revanth Reddy and N Uttam Reddy among others participated in the demonstrations organised near petrol bunks at various places across the city. However, Union State petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated a few days ago that the Indian government will not lower fuel prices because they are an important source of revenue.