Youth Attack TRS MLA Rasamayi Balakishan Convoy at Ganneruvaram

KARIMNAGAR: Ruling party TRS MLA Rasamayi Balakishan's convoy was attacked by youth when he was visiting Gundlapalli village in Ganneruaram Mandal in the district on Sunday.

As per reports, the MLA who was touring the region had spoken to the locals who demanded that a double road and a few other schemes pending for a long time were yet to be completed. The MLA assured them that they would be completed. However, scores of youths suddenly attacked his car and the alert police resorted to the lathi charge and dispersed the youth.

Caught unaware of the sudden attack, Rasamayi Balakishan immediately fled from the scene and the police controlled the situation. The injured protestors were sent to the hospital for minor injuries. It is not clear whether the youth belongs to any particular party or group.

However, MLA Rasamayi Balakishan in recent times was facing flak from the local Congress leaders for allegedly diverting Rs 2 crore in development funds meant for Manakondur Assembly constituency to the Munugode segment. The Congress leaders have sought his disqualification as a legislator for the violating rules of the Constitution. There is also a video clip in which Rasamayi Balakishan is seen announcing that Rs 2 crore funds would be diverted to Munugode, during the Dhoom Dham program organised in Donipamula village of Chandur mandal.

