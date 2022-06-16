Youth Arrested For Selling Ganja On Instagram In Hyderabad

Despite the police crackdown, the demand for ganja is increasing. Telangana state government took up the drug issue seriously, the city police formed Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW). But still, some of the customers are getting their stocks easily. The ganja peddlers are finding new ways to sell the contraband as the police have tightened security and are not leaving anyone who is found consuming and selling ganja.

Recently, a youth was arrested by the police as he was selling ganja through Instagram in Hyderabad. Omar Khan a native of the Adilabad district was an intermediate dropout and was involved in the illegal transportation of Ganja. He got acquainted with Jashwanth of Adilabad district and he is a ganja wholesale dealer.

Omar used to get the contraband from the wholesale dealer and would sell it in Hyderabad city. He chose Instagram as a platform to sell the ganja. He had contacts with many people on Instagram and according to the reports, he used to sell 20 grams of ganja for Rs. 1,000. On June 14th, he went to Nampally with 1,160 grams of ganja and stayed in a hotel room. Based on a tip-off, police raided the hotel and arrested Omar Khan. The cops seized ganja worth Rs. 2 lakh.

In another incident, a car that was used to smuggle ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh met with a road accident. The accident took place on Nehru ORR, on the outskirts of Yadagarpally village of Keesara Mandal near Shamirpet. According to the police, they used a red beacon and siren on the Innova car and had a sticker labelled "Government of India" on the number plate. The driver of the car was driving rashly and collided with a lorry ahead. Two people sustained severe bleeding injuries. Police found 300 kgs of ganja packed in 30 different packets, each weighing about 10 kgs. Police filed a case and the investigation is underway.

