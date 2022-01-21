Youngster Robs Neighbour to Marry Girlfriend on Valentine's Day

The Delhi Police arrested a 20-year-old man on Thursday for stealing from his neighbor's residence so he can marry his girlfriend on Valentine's Day. The accused used to watch crime shows and got an idea to rob. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Jaid.

According to the police, a man called Mohammed Fahimudeen filed a theft complaint with them, claiming that on January 18, his wife, who was alone at home, left for work. When she returned, she found that Rs 3 lakh in cash, which had been kept at the house, had gone missing. The police filed an FIR and started an investigation. The police identified the accused after analysing a number of CCTV images, and he was quickly apprehended.

During interrogation, the accused informed police that he needed money to marry his girlfriend, which is why he committed the theft. "The accused stated that he was having an affair with a female whom he intended to marry but had the financial means to do so because he only earned Rs 8,000 per month from his work." He liked to watch criminal shows and got the idea to steal from one of them," the officer stated, adding that the stolen money was recovered from his hands.