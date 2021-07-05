Youngone Corparation Donates Covid Reliefs Supplies To Telangana

Youngone Corporation, a Korea-headquartered global leading manufacturer of Textiles, Technical outdoor/ Athletic apparel, Sportswear, Knitwear, Footwear & equipment etc. operating in 13 countries and employing over 90,000 persons worldwide; has donated 10,000 doses of Remdesivir and 100,000 KN95 masks to Telangana Government to support its fight against Covid-19.

The first batch of 5000 doses landed in Hyderabad on 1st July, 2021 while the remaining doses are expected by 8th July. On this occasion, Mr Kihak Sung, Chairman – Youngone Corporation said, “We are all very sorry to hear of the troubled situation in India and Telangana. To stand behind the Government of Telangana in fighting against Covid-19 and to mitigate some of the sufferings of the people, Youngone hereby donates 10,000 vials of 'Remdesivir Injections' and 100,000 (One Hundred Thousand) pieces of KN95 face mask on an urgent basis. Accordingly, Youngone Management in Bangladesh will obtain necessary permissions from concerned departments of Bangladesh Government and organize procurement & shipment of the medicine to Telangana.”

Conveying his thanks on behalf of the Government of Telangana, Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary Commerce & Industries, said, “We accept this donation with heartfelt gratitude. As the daily Covid numbers continue to decline at a rapid speed in Telangana, we seem to have clearly crossed the 2nd wave peak. With generous support such as this, we now look forward to quickly putting the menace behind us and getting back to our business of facilitating investments in the state.”

Youngone Corporation, through its wholly owned Indian subsidiary M/s Evertop Textile & Apparel Complex Private Limited, will be investing USD 120 million in Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP), Warangal, Telangana. The company will be acquiring 290 acre land at KMTP for which it has already made full payment and is in the process of finalizing the contractor for commencement of the construction works. The company will be setting up 8 manufacturing units in the areas of garment manufacturing, knitting, technical textiles and poly products. Once operational, these units will directly employ more than 12,000 persons.