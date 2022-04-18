Young Girl Raped for Three Days in Suryapeta, Two Held

Suryapeta: A young girl was allegedly raped for three days in Kodada town of Suryapeta district has come to light after she complained to the police. It appears that the young woman was given a spiked drink and later they abused her. The girl has been admitted to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

The doctors said the victim was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries. The local police said they have arrested two suspects in connection with the rape case and are investigating the matter.