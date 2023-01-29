You Can Drive Inside Nampally Exhibition Grounds, Conditions Apply

Hyderabad’s most famous and popular annual trade fair, Numaish, also known as the Nampally exhibition, opened on January 10. Over all, 2,400 stalls have been set up, and it is a 45 day exhibition. The exhibition will be open from 3.30 p.m. to 10.30pm. Now, the All India Industrial Exhibition Society (AIIES) said that people can drive their vehicles into the exhibition grounds until 3 p.m., which is a huge comfort for senior citizens and women visiting Numaish. "It's a difficult job to carry loads of items purchased from stalls to parking. So, at the request of the stall owners, we are now letting cars and bikes on the premises. In certain circumstances, relaxation is given to auto rickshaws as well," said Ashwin Margam, vice president of AIIES.

The Exhibition Society waives vehicle entry fees for cars carrying four or more people. "If four people buy tickets, we allow the car in the exhibition," explains Ashwin Margam, who adds that vehicle entry will be limited at 3 p.m., when the flow of usual evening visitors begins.

Numaish is no longer an evening affair. Traders note out that as large shopping malls have grown up around the city, consumers, particularly women, have become accustomed to making purchases during the day when it is more convenient.