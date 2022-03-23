YogiFi Selected by Telangana Government for the Second Cohort of Revv Up

YogiFi, One of the 38 AI startups selected by the Telangana government in the second cohort of Revv Up, Powered by NASSCOM. Under the Telangana AI- Mission. YogiFi has just reached another milestone in its mission to make Yoga and Meditation an immersive and interactive experience and a daily habit.

"From addressing non-invasive healthcare solutions, to reducing carbon footprint and wastewater management, these startups will greatly affect the course of our near future," IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan said.

The Revv Up cohort 2 represents 12 sectors including enterprise software-as-a-service, healthcare, e-commerce, HRTech among others. T-AIM (Telangana-AI Mission) is an Investor Connect program that will provide startups with the opportunity to access growth capital. The investor community will largely comprise venture capital firms and prominent angel networks. The program is also supported through integral partnerships with Toronto Business Development Centre (TBDC), AWS, GINSEP, MathWorks, E2E Networks, BananaIP, and more.

YogiFi, a smart yoga mat entitled to spread the purpose of holistic wellness through science, is founded by Muralidhar Somishetty. Under the shelter of Wellnesys, Muralidhar Somishety ideated the first-ever smart yoga Mat as a byproduct of their own personal experience. Recovering from chronic back pain and spreading holistic health through yoga, as an instructor, Somishetty had an intuitive experience to bridge the gap of technology, teaching and accessibility of the wellness industry and created, a one-step solution.

Hence, The YogiFi was born. An AI solution, to guide you, while you practice yoga with real-time feedback. To suggest you the right asana for the stressful routine and for consistent constipation you are experiencing seasonally. YogiFi is your mentor, An expert, to connect with your personal health issues.

YogiFi bagged an Innovation award in CES-2020. Received an award in Qualcomm Design Innovation Challenge-2021. It is a humbling experience in the journey of growth, to receive the support from Telangana Government under the programme of T-AIM. To fast-track and expand, to newer heights and geographies. We believe in fraternizing with native groups to deliver scalable and sustainable AI-solution, to the larger population in the country.