Hyderabad: Amid reports of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath skipping the visit to Bhagyalakshmi temple adjoining the historic Charminar, the Goshamahal MLA and BJP leader Raja Singh said the details of Yogi’s temple visit will be revealed later, sources said.

Several senior BJP leaders and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states have arrived in Hyderabad to attend the party’s two-day national executive meeting. The UP Chief Minister was scheduled to visit the temple on Saturday afternoon, however, sources from the Hyderabad police suggested that in view of the recent developments in the country following Nupur Sharma’s objectionable comment against the Prophet Muhammad, the Intelligence Bureau advised Yogi Adityanath against visiting the Bhagyalakshmi temple.

On June 30, the BJP legislator Raja Singh tweeted that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Bhagyalakshmi temple on July 2 afternoon. Now, the Telangana BJP leader seemed to be unsure about Yogi’s temple visit. Meanwhile, the UP Chief Minister has reached Hyderabad to attend the BJP's national executive meeting.