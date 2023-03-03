Yet Another Sudden Death in Hyderabad, This Time B Tech Student Collapsed

Hyderabad: Yet another sudden death took place in Hyderabad on Friday. This time an engineering student collapsed on the college campus.

Sachin, a resident of Rajasthan was a student of B.Tech first year in CMR Engineering College in Medchal-Malkajgiri. According to reports, on Friday afternoon, He complained of chest pain and collapsed on the college premises.

Sachin had died even before his friends could take him to the hospital. The doctors declared him brought dead and suspected that cardiac arrest may be the cause behind his sudden death.

A few days ago, a 38-year-old man collapsed while playing badminton at an indoor stadium in the Lalapet area of Hyderabad. He was also suspected to have died due to a heart attack. Recently, the sudden deaths are on the rise in the state. The Telangana government has also launched a mass CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) Training program and is planning to install 1,400 defibrillators (AEDs) in public places.

