Yet Another Case Against HCA President Mohammed Azharuddin

Hyderabad: Yet another case has been filed against Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammed Azharuddin in Hyderabad in connection with his term duration in the cricket body.

The former president of HCA G Vinod, Secretary Seshu Narayan and HCA member Chitti Sridhar Babu have complained to Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat on Monday that Azharuddin continues to remain in the HCA President post even after his term expired on September 26.

The complainants have claimed that Azharuddin has misled the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his HCA term by submitting the fabricated documents. They have also claimed that the former international cricketer has unilaterally extended his term in office so he could attend the BCCI’s General Body meeting, which is scheduled to be held in Mumbai on October 18.

The former HCA representatives have urged the Rachakonda police chief to look into their complaint and take appropriate action under provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

