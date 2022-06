Yellow Alert Issued For Two Days In Telangana

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Yellow Alert for two days (i.e.) Saturday and Sunday as heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts on June 18.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at some place in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Bhadhradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, and Warangal districts on June 19.

