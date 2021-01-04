Yadagirigutta Brahmotsavam: KCR Makes PM Modi Chief Guest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may attend the Brahmotsavam at the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta (Yadadri). The Brahmotsavam at Yadadri in Telangana's Hyderabad is an annual fare.

It may be recalled that Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao met PM Modi in Delhi recently. During his meeting, KCR is said to have given him an update on the recent makeover of the temple and the kind of amenities provided at the hill shrine for devotees.

The Telangana government is planning to hold the Yadadri Brahmotsavam on a grand scale to mark the opening of the renovated temple complex. The highlight of the Yadagirigutta Brahmotsavam would be the celestial wedding of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Balayalam which is likely to be held in the last week of February.

While KCR is personally monitoring the developmental works at the Yadadri temple and asked the officials to speed up the work. By the end of January, the VVIP and presidential suites should be ready.

The PMO is yet to confirm his attendance to the event. The Telangana government is also planning to invite a few important union ministers to the Yadadri Brahmotsavam.