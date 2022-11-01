HYDERABAD: The VIP Break Darshan system introduced in the newly designed Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta in Telangana has commenced from November 1 on a daily basis.

The cost of a VIP break darshan ticket is rs 300 per person and is meant for VIP and VVIP devotees and also for those with recommendation letters issued by elected representatives, officials/senior bureaucrats.

N Geeta, the Executive Officer (EO) of Yadagirigutta temple said that a total of 200 tickets will be issued every day at the temple.

The devotees having break darshan tickets will be allowed from the north side of the Rajagopuram into the northern main mandapam.

The devotees will be allowed for break darshan for an hour between 9-10 am in the morning and 4 - 5 pm in the evening.

On Monday morning devotes were allowed into the temple at 9 am from the East Thrithala Rajagopuram. Around Rs 87,600 in revenue was generated from the break darshan tickets sold on Monday.

Yadadri Temple Closed on November 8

The EO also informed that the temple would be closed on November 8 on account of the total Lunar Eclipse. The temple doors will be closed from 8:15 am in the morning till 8 pm in the night. After that, the Samprokshanam, Prayashchitha Homam, Navakalasabhishekam, and other purification rituals would be conducted. The Sayanothsavam will be conducted at 10 pm and the doors will be closed. On November 8th all services and sevas will be canceled for that day.

