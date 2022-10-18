Hyderabad: The Yadadri Sri Narasimha Swamy temple located near the city will be closed on October 25 due to a partial solar eclipse (Suryagrahanam).

The solar eclipse will start at 4.59 pm and conclude by 6.28 pm on October 25..

The temple will reopen at 8 am on October 26 after priests perform ‘Samprokshana’ at the temple once the eclipse is over.

Effectively the temple will be closed from 8.50 am on October 25 to 8 am on October 26.

Temple executive officer N Geetha said that the devotees will be allowed for darshan from 10 am onwards on October 26.

