Yadadri: Sri Narasimha Swamy Temple To Close On October 25 For Solar Eclipse
Hyderabad: The Yadadri Sri Narasimha Swamy temple located near the city will be closed on October 25 due to a partial solar eclipse (Suryagrahanam).
The solar eclipse will start at 4.59 pm and conclude by 6.28 pm on October 25..
The temple will reopen at 8 am on October 26 after priests perform ‘Samprokshana’ at the temple once the eclipse is over.
Effectively the temple will be closed from 8.50 am on October 25 to 8 am on October 26.
Temple executive officer N Geetha said that the devotees will be allowed for darshan from 10 am onwards on October 26.
