Yadadri: Puvvada Ajay Kumar To Donate 1 KG Gold To Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple On Behalf Of Khammam People

Yadadri temple is now open for the devotees. Recently, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. KCR, TRS MLAs, and many other businessmen have been donating gold for the temple. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that he is going to present one kilogram of gold to the Yadadri temple on behalf of the Khammam people.

Speaking at a programme conducted in Khammam on Saturday, he said that he would donate the gold for the gold plating of the temple Vimana Gopuram. It is said that nearly 125 kg of gold was required for Vimana Gopuram. He thanked the CM KCR for giving him an opportunity to be part of "Maha Kumbha Samprokshanam" that was held in the Yadadri temple.

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri is approximately 80 km away from Hyderabad. The temple was constructed with 2,50,000 tonne black granite and it showcases a fusion of both Dravidian and Kakatiyan styles of architecture.

Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with his wife Vasanthalakshmi took part in the panchanga sravanam held during the day as a part of Telugu New Year Ugadi celebrations at his camp office VDO’s Colony.

Also Read: ​CBI Officer From AP Bandi Peddiraju Receives National Award for Excellence in Investigation