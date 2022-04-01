Yadadri: Only TSRTC Buses, No Private Vehicles Will Be Allowed On Ghat Roads

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Wednesday started special Yadadri Darshini buses to the temple town. Yadagirigutta Temple Executive Officer N Geetha Reddy announced that private buses or other private vehicles will not be allowed on ghat roads to reach Yadadri temple on the hillock. She further added that TSRTC will ply the buses from the base of the Yadagirigutta hillock to the temple for free of cost and the devasthanam will bear the expenditure for plying the TSRTC buses.

Every day, devotees will be permitted for darshan at sanctum sanctorum from 6 am to 7.30 am 12.30 pm to 3 pm, 5 pm to 7 pm, 8.15 pm to 9 pm. The devotees are also allowed to have break darshan between 9 am to 10 am.

TSRTC Chairman and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan and Managing Director VC Sajjanar along with local MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy flagged off the mini-bus services at Uppal Bus Stop on March 31st. Yadadri Darshini mini-buses are serving the devotees from JBS, Uppal, Bhuvanagiri, Yadagirigutta.

