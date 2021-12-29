Yadadri: New Dress Code For Municipality, Gram Panchayat Work Force, KTR Heaps Praises

Yadadri district administration has introduced the new dress code for Municipality and Gram Panchayat workforce, in collaboration with Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society and Pochampally Weavers.

Telangana Handlooms Minister heaped praises for the collector who has come up with such a great initiative.

At a joint meeting of Health & Municipal departments chaired by @trsharish Garu, we decided that the successful Basti Dawakhana model of Hyderabad will be extended to all Municipalities 288 new #BastiDawakhanas will come up across the 141 Towns in #Telangana in next 6 months pic.twitter.com/51i8fV5ZC3 — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 28, 2021

Since the formation of Telangana State, the government is putting all its efforts to strengthen Telangana Handicrafts Development Corporation. Telangana government increased the state budget for handlooms and textiles to Rs 1,200 crore from Rs 70 crore. Chenetha Mithra and Nethanna Ku Cheyutha have greatly benefitted handloom weavers in Telangana. Under the Chenetha Mitra scheme, master-weavers, handloom workers, etc. have been receiving 50 percent subsidy on equipment and raw materials required for their work. The government is taking up measures to ensure the development of the handlooms sector.

