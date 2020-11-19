Yadadri Makeover: Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple Architecture At Yadagirigutta Similar To Kakatiya Dynasty

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta ;loosk marvellous after the facelift it received. The gopurams, sculptures and mandapams—have all got a makeover over the last four years. There were not many facilities earlier making it inconvenient for the devotees. Now, the present TRS government has made sure that visitors to the famed Yadadri get all the amenities.

Telangana Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao started renovation of the temple and approved a final layout. A huge renovation of the temple was taken up with a budget of ₹1800 crores. The work started on April 21, 2016, and overseen by Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA). Yadagirigutta, which earlier occupied 2,500 square yards, is now extended to 3.5 acres with prakarams inside and outside the temples, Gopurams, queue, and prasadam complex, besides facilities to the devotees. The Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri can now hold 40,000 devotees in an hour. Earlier it was just 25,000 people.

From 2016, the YTDA spent about Rs 780 crore; including Rs 280 crore for temple construction works and the balance towards land acquisition, development of temple city, creating sufficient parking, and other facilities. The Yadagirigutta temple plan was designed in line with the temple architecture of Kakatiya dynasty in Telangana.

Three types are stones are being used for the temple like Krishna Sila (Purusha Sila) for presiding deities in the sanctum sanctorum; Sthri Sila for deities of Goddesses; and Napusaka Sila for flooring and walls etc. Finishing touches are now being given to the hill top temple.