Yadadri: Fake Baba Rapes Woman, Blackmails Her With Obscene Videos

A fake baba and his associates abused a woman sexually in the name of puja in Munipampula village of Ramannapet Mandal of Yadadri Bhuvangiri district. The fake baba approached her and assured her that they will solve the problems she had with her husband by performing special pujas.

He later sexually harassed her, which his associates had recorded on the mobile. Later, they blackmailed the victim and collected Rs 1.15 lakhs from her. As they demanded more money, the victim approached the Ramannapet police for justice.

Instead of filing a case, local police settled the case by deleting the videos on the mobile and by returning some money.

Shocked by the police behaviour, the victim brought the matter to the notice of Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat and requested him to take proper action against the accused and the police officials who supported them.

CP Mahesh Bhagwat held a police inquiry on them and suspended Ramannapet CI Srinivas and SI Chandra Shekar on charges of dereliction of duty in the victim's case.

Meanwhile, ACP Sattiah stated that they had arrested the fake baba Tulsi Ram and one of his assistants Manohar while another assistant Naresh was on the run.