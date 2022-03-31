Yadadri Darshini Mini Buses For Devotees From JBS, Bhuvanagiri, Yadagirigutta

Good news for the devotees who want to pay a visit to Yadagirigutta from JBS, Uppal, and Bhuvanagiri. TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and VC&MD VC Sajjanar on Wednesday flagged off mini-bus services to Yadagirigutta at the Uppal bus stop.

He said that "Yadadri Darshini mini-buses are serving the devotees from JBS, Uppal, Bhuvanagiri, Yadagirigutta." He further stated that the buses will also have the facility of playing devotional songs.

He added that the number of buses to Yadagirigutta will be increased based on the demand and very soon buses will also run to Yadagirigutta from Basara, Vemulawada, Kaleswaram, and Bhadrachalam etc.,

Sajjanar said that 104 services will be operated from Uppal and Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) and the cost of each ticket is Rs 100 from JBS and Rs 75 from Uppal.

After the reconstruction and renovation work, the temple was reopened to devotees on Monday, March 28. After five years, the temple was finally re-opened for devotees on Monday, while some other works around it are yet to be completed. Yadadri is said to be the only temple in India that has been built with black stone.

