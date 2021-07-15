YADADRI: Several districts in Telangana received heavy rains overnight resulting in water flooding residential communities on Wednesday. With the onslaught of rains, the two-bedroom flats which are under construction at Vangapally in Yadagrigutta mandal were flooded till above the ground level and reaching the first floors. Locals there are facing severe problems as water is flowing on the road from Yadagiri Palli to Yadagirigutta and flooding into their homes.

Lakes and ponds were overflowing in the Aleru constituency at Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, due to the rains which were lashing the district continuously for two days. In Yadagiripalli in Yadagirigutta Municipality, the newly constructed roads in several colonies was washed away by the rains.

Traffic between Koratikal-Muripirala villages was disrupted due to the overflowing of the Bikeru Wagu. Ellareddy constituency, Kamareddy district, Lingampeta, Nagireddypeta, Sadashivanagar, Ramareddy mandals continue to receive heavy rains.

RANGAREDDY: Heavy rains inundated inland areas of Balapur mandal of Rangareddy district. Lenin Nagar, Prashant Nagar, Sai Nagar, Mithula Nagar and all the colonies were inundated due to the floodwaters.People were facing shortage of food and essential supplies and are unable to get out of their homes.

Several districts in Telangana including Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, Rajanna Sircilla and Jagtial received heavy rainfall from the past two days.Chegunta in Medak received the highest rainfall of 227.5 mm on Wednesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad has forecast heavy rain across Telangana, and as per the bulletin, the IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rains in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Medchal Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Rangareddy districts. The Met Department stated that heavy rains accompanied with thunderstorms are anticipated in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapeta, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts as well.

