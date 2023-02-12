YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: A major fire broke out after a reactor exploded at a chemical factory located in Dhothigudam of Bhudan Pochampally mandal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Sunday afternoon. The reactor in SVR Chemical Factory exploded during a solvent recycling process, and workers in the factory immediately rushed out in fear after the fire broke out.

Along with the fire, toxic gases were released and spread to the surrounding villages. Locals and villagers ran out of their houses due to the foul stench that emanated from the gasses causing widespread fear. The management immediately called the fire department and two fire engines from Yadadri and Choutuppal were called to extinguish the fire. The fire was contained and measures were being taken to curb the smoke emanating from the factory as per the latest reports.

Based on the information provided by the locals, police officers reached the place and inspected the factory. Since it was a Sunday, there were not many workers in the factory and there were no casualties. However, two workers were reported to have sustained injuries in the blast and were immediately taken to the Choutuppal Government Hospital for treatment.

Further details about how the blast occurred are yet to be ascertained.

