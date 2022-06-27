Yadadri Bhongir: Police Vehicle Turns Turtle, Eight Injured

Eight persons received minor injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle in Yadadri Bhongir district. The accident took place near the Kondamadugu village of Bibinagar Mandal on Monday.

According to Bhongir rural Circle Inspector Venugopal, the accident took place on Monday morning when the family of an Inspector of Reserve Police, who was working in Telangana Police Training Centre at Hyderabad was on the way to Warangal to attend funeral rites of his relative.

The injured were shifted to the nearby hospital. Police have registered a case to know the exact reason for the accident.

