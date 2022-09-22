Hyderabad-based Bhanzu, a global math learning platform founded in 2020 by the World’s Fastest Human Calculator – Neelakantha Bhanu, today announced that it has raised $ 15 million in Series A funding led by global investment firm, Eight Roads Ventures. Another global investor, B Capital, also invested in the round. Bhanzu will utilise the funding to enhance its tech infrastructure to create an extraordinary student learning experience and strengthen its math curriculum with more interesting and outcome-focused content.

In Telangana itself, math literacy in students of 5th grade has been abysmally low, dropping to a mere 35 percent in terms of their overall math performance, as per the National Achievement Survey released in 2021. This performance report has been noticed in spite of students having immense potential. Being a Hyderabad native, Bhanu is personally motivated to create a holistic math curriculum that can make students enjoy math like never before, perform better in math, and excel in careers in Science, Math, and Engineering in the future.

Neelakantha Bhanu, the Founder and CEO of Bhanzu, is the World’s Fastest Human Calculator. He has broken the math records of Shakuntala Devi. In the year 2020, he made the entire country proud by winning India’s first Gold Medal at the Mind Sports Olympics. After this, Bhanu founded Bhanzu, which is a math-learning platform that is working towards eradicating the fear of math. He has .

Speaking on this recent development, Neelakantha Bhanu, the Fastest Human Calculator and CEO of Bhanzu said, “I believe that every child in the country is capable of learning math with the right learning methods. My math curriculum helps students overcome the fear of math as well as inspire them to make careers in fields like Science and Engineering. India is a land of Math legends - from Aryabhatta to Ramanujan to Shakuntala Devi, and Indian minds are capable of unimaginable competence. Bhanzu wants more Indians to realise their true mind potential and math is the best way to achieve this. With the help of Bhanzu math courses, every student can start learning and loving math the right way”

The company offers learning programs in Mathematics for students between the age of 6-16 years, and helps students become 4 times quicker and better at Mathematics, and more importantly builds the right foundation for students to develop cognitive abilities. Bhanzu’s curriculum is personally curated by Neelakantha Bhanu after expansive data collection and research over the span of 4 years across the globe, which circles around questioning the very foundation of math learning by building a bottoms-up approach.

Bhanzu is solving a large challenge faced by students and is enabling every child an enjoyable math learning experience. Bhanzu has been created to inculcate a love for math with innovative learning techniques and establish itself as the world's most thought-through holistic math curriculum. Bhanu is a torch-bearer of India in the arena of mental athletics. Promoting math as a fun sport and making it an integral part of the popular mainstream culture is the way ahead to solve the problem of math phobia. And make every child learn math the right way.