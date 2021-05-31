World No Tobacco Day 2021: Harmful Effects Of Tobacco Use

Nirmal: Over the years, smoking has become a fashion especially among today's youth, regardless of gender. Not just cigarettes they are becoming addicted to drugs and other substance abuse as per medical statistics. Doctors say this can lead to respiratory difficulties, asthma, gastrointestinal difficulties, and cancer. Today is World No Tobacco Day!

Since May 1987, World No Tobacco Day has been celebrated annually under the auspices of the World Health Organization. On the occasion of World Anti-Tobacco Day or World No Tobacco Day today, the World Health Organization (WHO) has urged the public to increase awareness about lung health.

From leaf wraps to gutka, there is something for everyone.

Men and women in rural areas smoke tobacco that is dried, washed, decomposed, and wrapped in dried leaves for four decades. Tobacco rolls have gradually been replaced by Beedis. Later on, cigarettes have become the new trend. Tobacco addiction is also known to shorten a person's lifespan. Tobacco use reduces life expectancy by 11 minutes. Family members of smokers are likely to fall ill since end up as passive smokers.