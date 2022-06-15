World Blood Donation Day: Mahmood Ali Visits Thalassaemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS)

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Blood Donation Day, Shri Mahmood Ali, Hon’ble Minister of Home, Prisons, Fire Services, Govt of Telangana has today visited the blood donation camp at Thalassaemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) a registered non-profit-organization. TSCS President Shri Chandrakant Agarwal has briefed the Hon'ble Minister, Shri. Mahmood Ali, about the situation of Thalassemia in Telangana and the need for blood donors to come forward for transfusion of blood to Thalassemia patients. Ms. Ratnavali Kothapalli, Vice President – TSCS & Mr. M A Aleem Baig, Joint Secretary – TSCS have conducted blood donation camps across many locations in the state where the collected blood will be utilised for the patients who need a blood transfusion at regular intervals. TSCS has also appealed to the Hon’ble Minister to help in releasing a G.O for mandatory antenatal test - HbA2 for every pregnant woman to help preventing the birth of Thalassemia Major Children.

Speaking on the occasion Shri. Chandrakant Agarwal, President - TSCS said, "We are extremely honoured that our Home Minister, Shri Mahmood Ali has visited our society. It is also a very prestigious gesture to host him at our blood donation camp today i.e on World Blood Donation Day. We explained him about the situation of Thalassemia is our state & country and also emphasized the need of blood donors to come forward and donate on a regular basis. He has extended his support to us and also promised to promote for the awareness of Thalassemia and its eradication. TSCS is the World’s biggest society serving more than 3000 Thalassemia Children with modern equipment& specialist doctors, Free of Cost in Hyderabad. Our Free services include Doctor Consultation, Free Laboratory investigations (CBP), Medicines, HLA test, HbAtests of parents, siblings, and extended family members, Blood transfusion and Free Bone Marrow Transplant with the help of Bajaj Electronics, Hyderabad”.