Workers in Tollywood to Boycott Work Demanding Increased Wages

Tollywood cine workers will go on indefinite strike starting from tomorrow, demanding hike in their wages and resolve various issues pending with the producers at the earliest. It has been decided to seige the film federation office tomorrow and also boycott cinema shootings after a meeting with federation representatives.

Earlier in the day, cine workers associations met with film federation representatives to discuss their demands. As there was no positive response, the cine workers has decided to go on strike from tomorrow. The film federation president Vallabhaneni Anil said the producers council has not been responding over the wages hike.

"we have been discussing with each association leaders from 24 frames. Usually, wages are to be revised every three years. Its has been four years since the wages for cine workers haven't been revised," He added.

"Tollywood cinema range has been increased and now became an PAN India cinema. made a representation to the producers council and film chamber 15 days ago but vain. As there was no response from them, It has been decided to bycott cinema shootings including outdoor and indoor," He informed.



