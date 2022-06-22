Work Towards Making Telangana a Gudumba-free State, Says Srinivas Goud 

Telangana Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Wednesday instructed the officials to work for making the state free of illicit liquor and cannabis as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Demanding a strict vigilance on the sale of Non-Duty Paid Liquor, manufacture of illicit liquor, peddling of marijuana and gudumba (illicit liquor), the excise minister said the perpetrators should be punished as per law. He also directed the officials to register PD act and bind over cases against the culprits.

Later, state minister Goud conducted a review on the performance of tourism projects and directed the officers to expedite works of the “Kaloji Kala Kshetram” in Hanamkonda. The officials from Warangal District Prohibition & Excise, Tourism and Culture departments attended the meeting which was held at Haritha Kakatiya in Warangal.

The minister informed that as per the instructions of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the historic Kakatiyas festival will be celebrated across the state for 7 days from July 7.