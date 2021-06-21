Work Just 2 Hours A Day And Earn 25K Per Month, Scam Or Real?

Telangana: Since the introduction of smartphones, online scams have increased. The number of people who cheat by sending text messages to everyone's phones is growing by the day. The messages are aimed squarely at the unemployed. They are committing fraud and playing with the hopes of unemployed youths who dream of obtaining employment.

Advertisements and messages are being sent to phones claiming that if you have passed Class 10, you will be offered qualified jobs as well as jobs that do not require any qualifications. If you believe those messages are true and apply, they are extorting money in the name of joining fee, registration fee, or company fee.

The fraudsters later cheat people by not providing jobs after collecting money from hundreds of thousands of people in this manner. They then turn off their phones and vacate their offices, leaving the victims helpless.

Every day your phones receive scores of such messages. "Have you been placed on administrative leave because your workplace is under lockdown? Are you having financial difficulties? However, all you have to do is give us your valuable 2 hours per day, and we'll pay you Rs. 25,000." They send such text messages to people's phones, requesting money. Some perpetrate similar scams by preying on those with money or who are struggling during the lockdown.

In Telangana, the Mahabubabad district police department got wind of such scams has advised everyone to be wary of such job advertisements sent to their phones. It's been suggested that if you believe such messages, you'll end up in debt. Scamsters have been using social media accounts to carry on these scams. Unemployed people should not be duped into believing anonymous messages, according to the police.