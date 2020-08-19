MAHABUBNAGAR: In a tragic incident, three members of a family including a woman and her two children were killed after their dilapidated house collapsed on them due to heavy rains at Mahabubnagar district of Telangana.

According to reports, the deceased were identified as sharanamma, and her daughters Vaishali (14) and Bhavani (12). All of them were residents of Pagidyala village in Gandeed mandal of Mahabubnagar district of Telangana. District SP Rema Rajeshwari reached the place after getting informed and inspected the spot. Authorities are investigating the incident

Luckily Sharanamma's husband Mallappa was outside the house during the time of the incident and survived. Police shifted the dead bodies to Shadnagar Government Hospital for postmortem. According to preliminary reports, the incident might have occurred as the mud house heavily drenched due to heavy rains for teh past few days, resulting in the collapse of the house.

In a similar incident three persons of the same family were killed and three others injured, when a dilapidated house collapsed in Thagile Palli village of Varnia mandal in Nizamabad district on May 22, 2020.

The victims were Srinivas and his wife Lakshmi and their four children. While the woman and her six month old son died on the spot, Srinivas died while being treated in Nizamabad government hospital. While three other children of the couple were sustained with injuries.

