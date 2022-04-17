Woman Constable Audio Message To CM KCR, DGP Over Spouse Transfer Is Creating Ripples In Police Dept

An audio recording of a woman constable urging Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and DGP Mahender Reddy to look into the issue of spouse transfer is going viral on all social media platforms.

A woman constable in her audio recording told that she was transferred to Jagtial district from Rajanna Sircilla district recently. She further stated that her husband is working in Sircilla 17 batallion. She also told that four months ago, she has applied for a spouse transfer but there was no response from the authorities. She told that there was no one to look after her three-year-old son. She was taking her son to duty for the last three months. Recently, she also took her son to Bhadrachalam as a part of her duty and he fell sick. She said that she and her son will end their lives if the problem is not solved.