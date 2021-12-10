Winter Sets In, But IMD Predicts Rains in Hyderabad

With the temperature in various areas of Hyderabad dipping, experts at the India Meteorological Department in Hyderabad predict that some parts of the city may receive light to moderate rain on Friday. On Thursday, the city's minimum temperature was 20.7 degrees Celsius, with Serilingampally recording the lowest temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius. The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) predicts that the city may receive up to 2.5 mm of rain on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad will have a mainly overcast sky with wind speeds ranging from six to 10 kilometers per hour for the next two days. The lowest temperature is forecast to be between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius, with the highest temperature reaching 32 degrees Celsius.

As winter approaches, several regions across Telangana are witnessing cold nights. On Thursday, Vikarabad had the state's lowest minimum temperature of 14.9 degrees Celsius. Temperatures in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Sangareddy, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Nizamabad are expected to fall further during the following two days.