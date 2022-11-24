Winter Session of Telangana Assembly to Take Place in December

Hyderabad: The winter session of Telangana Legislature will be held for a week in December. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the state ministers Harish Rao and Prashant Reddy to take steps to convene the upcoming session.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to hold legislative sessions for a week in December to inform the people of the state in detail,” a release from CMO said.

The Business Advisory Council of the two houses will finalise the dates for the session after consultation with floor leaders of various parties.

Telangana has suffered huge losses due to Centre’s imposed restrictions on loans for the state under the FRBM Act and the Chief Minister made it clear that he would explain this to the people on the floor of Assembly.

According to Telangana Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) release, there was a shortfall of Rs 40,000 crore in revenue during the current fiscal (2022-23) due to “unnecessary restrictions” imposed by the Centre on the “the progressive state of Telangana” and such measures, block the development of the state

The ruling TRS government may also discuss the ongoing searches by the central agencies on ruling party leaders in the House.

