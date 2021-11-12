Winter is Here Hyderabad Shivers at 16 Degree

Winter seems to have arrived in Telangana, with temperatures dipping by the day. The Telangana State Development Planning Authority (TSDP) has stated that the lowest temperature recorded in TS was 13.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, with 16.6 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad.

Furthermore, Telangana received an average rainfall of 0.0 mm, compared to the norm of 0.3 mm, indicating that there was no rain. On the same day, there was no rain in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area.

The state total average rainfall from June 1 to November 11 is 1075.5 mm, compared to this year's normal 828.1 mm, a 30 percent departure. In Hyderabad, the average total rainfall at the same time was 862.6 mm, 25 percent more than the typical 690.5 mm. Minimum temperatures in Telangana and GHMC are likely to be in the 18 to 21 degree Celsius range and 18 to 20 degree Celsius range, respectively.