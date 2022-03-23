Wings India 2022 From March 24 To 27 In Hyderabad

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) and industry body FICCI are going to organize Wings India 2022 from March 24 to 27 at Begumpet Airport. Wings India is Asia’s largest event on commercial, general, and business aviation. The main focus is on the new business acquisition, investments, policy formation, and regional connectivity. The theme of the event this year is "India@75: New Horizon for Aviation Industry".

Awards to aviation-related companies, institutions, and organizations for their contributions to the aviation sector will be presented by the Civil Aviation Ministry on March 25.

Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia in his message said, "Wings India 2022 epitomizes the Government of India’s commitment to transform India into the world’s top civil aviation hub. It will bring investment and business opportunities creating millions of jobs for those looking to enter this industry."

He further stated, "Our new helicopter policy, drone policy, MRO policy, and flying training organization policy will promote the entry of Indian industry into opportunities that the civil aviation sector has to offer."

"Aviation sector acts as a growth multiplier including economic output, jobs and trade enabled through better connectivity. It has proved to be one of the largest contributors to the ‘Make in India’ initiative," said Minister of State for Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen Dr VK Singh (Retd).

Panel discussion on helicopter industry, business aviation, Krishi UDAN, and drones will be held on March 24 and 25. Exhibition and flying display by SARANG Team (Indian Air Force) will be open for the public on March 26 and 27.

Also Read: ​Killer Bees Attack YS Sharmila's Praja Prasthanam Padayatra in Bhuvanagiri