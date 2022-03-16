Aviation enthusiasts have something to look forward to at upcoming India’s flagship civil aviation event ‘Wings India’ which is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad next week. At the airshow ‘‘Airbus A350’ will be the cynosure of all eyes. The airshow is jointly organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and FICCI from March 24-27 at Begumpet airport.

Showcasing the future of long-haul travel, Airbus will put the A350 on a static display along with its portfolio of world-class products and services that are fostering the growth of commercial aviation in India. Hyderabad will also be the last stop of the A350’s demonstration tour of India beginning on March 21, 2022.

Rémi Maillard, President and MD of Airbus India & South Asia remarked that “Air travel in India is at an inflection point with a growing middle class, an increasing propensity to travel and a geographical advantage all conducive to opening up the long-haul potential.” He added, “It is the time for the renaissance of international travel solutions in and out of India,”

The A350 offers the greatest range capability combined with the lowest fuel burn, and is the strategic enabler for Indian airlines to regain market share in the lucrative long-haul segment and to profitably grow their operations. Airbus India & South Asia executive said, “we believe the A350 will shape the future of long-range travel. So we are delighted to be showcasing the A350 aircraft at Wings India 2022.”

Aviation enthusiasts can find Airbus passenger aircraft at Stand 12 in Hall A. The company will also display a scale model of its single-aisle A220 aircraft, purpose-built for the 100-160 seat market that can prove to be a game-changer for regional connectivity in India. Alongside it will be a cutaway model of the A350-900.

During public days (March 26-27), Airbus will host a “Meet-and-Greet” recruitment event at its stand. Candidates possessing specific skill sets, including in Big Data, IoT, avionics software and airframe engineering and are looking for an opportunity to make aviation their career choice, will get to meet the company executives at the stall as they might consider filling up the positions in digital and engineering streams. The company will be looking for specific skill sets, including in Big Data, IoT, avionics software and airframe engineering.