Will This Tribal Minister Match Up To Former Maoist MLA?

The TRS typhoon that decimated leader after leader in the elections, is unable to breach one constituency. Despite every effort the Mulug assembly constituency is proving to be a tough nut to crack for the ruling TRS.

Mulug has returned Seetakka, a former Maoist, who joined the Congress. Seetakka has managed to keep the activist streak alive in her and is known to reach out to the people in times of need. Because of her connect with the people, she is able to win the elections easily. During the current Corona season, she personally toured all the tribal hamlets, carried the relief and donated them to the tribals.

The ruling TRS is unable to get a powerful politician to match Seetakka’s dynamism. Former minister Ajmera Chandulal is ailing and is unable to tour the district effectively. The TRS has recently entrusted the responsibility of Mulug to minister Rathod Satyavathi. It remains to be seen whether she would be able to match up to Seetakka and take her on.