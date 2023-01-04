Hyderabad: Despite the intervention of AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh to quell infighting in Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), the rumblings in the state party unit continues. Amidst the turmoil in Telangana Congress, the AICC (Telangana) incharge Manickam Tagore is learnt to have stepped down as state Incharge triggering speculations that General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi may step in and take charge of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) affairs.

Sources said Tagore has quit all the WhatsApp groups of TPCC with a goodbye message to all the state party leaders. It is said Manickam was not happy with the TPCC leaders and reportedly said he was done with coordinating between the Telangana Congress leaders.

Tagore remained at the helm of Telangana affairs for over two years. It’s not clear if he has resigned as the Incharge for Telangana Congress affairs. There were also reports that Tagore had sent a letter, before the arrival of Digvijay Singh to Hyderabad, requesting the Congress High Command to relieve him of his responsibilities.

With the TPCC leaders virtually split between two groups over state unit president Revanth Reddy and fast approaching Telangana State Assembly elections, the party high command may bring in the troubleshooter Digvijay Singh. Speculations are also rife that the leadership may ask Priyanka Gandhi to step in.

