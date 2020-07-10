HYDERABAD: A Petition was filed in Telangana High Court on Friday seeking information about the health condition of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Naveen, the petitioner, claimed that the people of the state are concerned about the chief minister's health condition. He urged the high court to take up his petition for an urgent hearing. However, the high court rejected his request and said the petition cannot be heard on an urgent basis. It not only poured cold water on Naveen's prayer but even reprimanded him for this attempt.

The high court remarked that the petition seeking the details about the health condition of Chief Minister KCR was politically motivated and laced with malafide intentions. The high court also categorically asserted that it cannot entertain such type of petitions. The HC suggested that the petitioner can file a habeas corpus petition if he felt CM KCR was missing from public gaze and said the court cannot accept such political gimmicks.

On Wednesday, Kotla Sai Baba, a Telangana Pradesh Youth Congress Committee leader staged a stunning protest outside Pragathi Bhavan flashing a placard that read, "Where is KCR? He is my CM. I have the right to know".The picture of him holding the placard went viral. Later, the Hyderabad police arrested him from his residence.