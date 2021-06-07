Will New Huzurabad District Be Renamed After PV Narasimha Rao?

The issue of forming a separate district in the name of the late former Prime Minister of India PV Narasimha Rao came to the fore again as the PV Centenary Celebrations come to an end on June 28th.

The representatives of various people's organisations of the Huzurabad constituency wrote an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao requesting him to form a new district in the name of PV Narasimha Rao with Huzurabad as the district headquarters.

During the formation of the new districts during the Telangana State Reorganisation, Huzurabad District Sadhana Samithi had conducted protests that the Government form a district under the name of PV. However, even as the PV centenary celebrations come to a close, political equations see a change in Huzurabad as its MLA and Health Minister Etela Rajender resigned from the TRS party and from the Assembly under very dramatic circumstances.

At the same time, the TRS party heads are reportedly hoping that declaring Huzurabad as the district headquarters will make the local people more favourable to the TRS. There is also a contention that decentralization may not take place as the Warangal urban and rural district centres are both in one place. With this, it seems that there declaring Huzurabad as a district in place of the Warangal Urban District might be difficult.

However, the situation seems favourable for the formation Huzurabad district with12 mandals. Huzurabad is 8 km away from PV Narasimha Rao's village of Vangara. There is an opportunity to include Bhimadevarapalli, Elkathurthi, Kamalapur mandals in Warangal Urban district, Huzurabad, Jammikunta, Illandakunta, Veenavanka, Sankarapatnam, Saidapur, Chigurumavidi in Karimnagar district, along with Kotthakonda and Vanagara as mandals and form a new district with a total of these 12 mandals.

It seems likely that Huzurabad will be declared a district during the PV's Centenary celebrations on the 28th of this month which also happens to be the Telangana leader's 100th birth anniversary. The party is of the view that this will not only put a check on the by-elections to be held but also succeed in turning the people of the area in favour of the TRS. However, party leaders and political analysts are speculating that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao might come to Vangara for the PV centenary celebrations and make the announcement about the new district formation and along with that shower sops for the development of the district and the development of the region.

Also Read: Who Will Sonia Gandhi Pick For TPCC Chief?