Will Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Support Revanth Reddy in Ibrahimpatnam Meeting?

Senior Congress leaders were unhappy with the decision of making Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy the TPCC Chief. Dissidence flared in the party and many leaders raised their voices against the decision of the High Command. Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy also made some controversial statements regarding the appointment of Revanth Reddy as the TPCC Chief. He also criticized Telangana AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore.

After the appointment of Revanth Reddy as TPCC Chief, Komatireddy said that he will not visit Gandhi Bhavan again but in an interview, he said that his statement was misinterpreted.

Revanth Reddy organised a public meeting - Dalit Tribal Dandora at Indravelli on August 9th. The meeting was a success and it has boosted the morale of the Congress party. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and many other senior leaders like Jana Reddy, MLA Jagga Reddy, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy skipped the Dalit Girijan Dandora.

After the success of the meeting, Revant Reddy has announced another meeting and it will be held at Ibrahimpatnam. Now, whether Komatireddy would support Revanth Reddy or not is the most sought-after question. Ibrahimpatnam Assembly constituency falls under the Bhuvanagiri Loksabha constituency and it is represented by Komatireddy Venkata Reddy.

According to the reports, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy telephoned Revanth Reddy and asked him to postpone the meeting as he is going on a study tour from August 17th to August 21st. It is said that police have denied permission to conduct a meeting in Ibrahimpatnam. So, Revanth is planning to organize a meeting in Maheswaram.