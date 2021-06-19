Will KCR Unlock Telangana Completely? Decision Today

Telangana: Today, the Telangana Cabinet will meet to discuss key issues such as the ongoing COVID lockdown and the impact of the monsoon on agriculture.

"An emergency State Cabinet meeting will be held here at Pragati Bhavan on Saturday at 2 pm under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao," a state government release said on Friday.

The Cabinet is expected to discuss "lockdown in the state, rainfall, cultivation in the monsoon season, agriculture-related seasonal issues, lifting of Godavari waters, Hydel power generation and other issues would be discussed," at the meeting, according to the statement.

The state's current lockdown is set to end on Saturday, and the Cabinet meeting is expected to decide on the matter, leading to a decrease in COVID-19 cases. Currently, the cabinet has granted relief from the lockdown between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. and an additional one hour, until 6 p.m., for people to return home from their offices.

The Cabinet decided on June 8th to extend the lockdown for another ten days.

Telangana reported 1,417 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 6,10,834, while the death toll increased to 3,546 with 12 more deaths.

According to a state government bulletin released at 5.30 p.m. on Friday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had the most cases with 149, followed by Rangareddy (104) and Khammam (93) districts.

With 1,897 people recovering from the virus, the total number of people infected with the virus has risen to 5,88,259.

According to the bulletin, there were 19,029 active cases. It said on Friday that 1,24,430 samples were tested, bringing the total number of samples tested to 1,73,14,780.

The total number of samples tested per million people was 4,65,200. The state's case fatality rate was 0.58 percent, compared to 1.3 percent nationally.

According to the bulletin, Telangana's recovery rate was 96.30 percent, while the national rate was 95.99 percent.