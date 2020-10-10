Will Kavitha Get A Corporation Chairperson Post?

With KCR’s daughter Kavitha Kalwakuntla set to win the Local Bodies Constituency MLC elections hands down., the debate has now shifted to what post she would get in KCR government. Sources close to her say that she is likely to get a key post and play an active role in the TRS affairs and the Telangana Government.

Interestingly, Kavitha would remain an MLA for just 14 months as she has contested from Nizamabad, which fell vacant as the sitting MLC Bhupathi Reddy was disqualified for defection. Had he not been disqualified, he would have been an MLC till January 4, 2022. So, Kavitha would be an MLC till the term is over. This means, she would be an MLC for just 14 months. Then she may have to contest from the local bodies constituency again.

TRS sources speculate that she might be given some plum post. The post could be either a that of a chairperson of some government corporation, they feel. If she has to be made a minister, at least one minister from the existing cabinet has to be dropped as the number of ministers cannot exceed 18 in Telangana. Instead of rocking the cabinet boat, she may be asked to settle for a corporation chief post, the sources said.