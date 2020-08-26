Will JP Nadda Oblige These Defectors In Telangana?

What is the future of leaders like who joined the BJP from other parties ahead of the 2019 elections in Telangana? Many of these leaders hoped that they would get a suitable position in the party. But, their hopes were belied when a political novice like Bandi Sanjay was preferred over them.

Now, most of these leaders are completely dejected. They feel they would not be rehabilitated by the party anytime in future. Leaders like Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Inugala Peddireddy, Garikapati Mohan Rao, Gaddam Vivek and DK Aruna joined the BJP ahead of the elections and some like DK Aruna had even contested the elections.

Now that Sanjay has been appointed party president, most of these leaders are disappointed. Some of them like Vivek, Garikapati Mohan Rao and DK Aruna are hopeful that they would be given suitable posts in the Central team. They have pinned all their hopes on JP Nadda and hope that they would get key posts at the national level.

But, the national leadership has to first accommodate insiders like Muralidhar Rao and Perala Chandrasekhar. Both are party full-timers and have spent decades in party organisationa work. The likes of Aruna and Vivek will come only after these leaders. So, their disenchantment is only growing by each passing day.