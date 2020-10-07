The by-election to Dubbak Assembly constituency will be held on November 3rd. TRS MLA Ramalinga Reddy succumbed due to cardiac arrest and this resulted in the by-election.

The ruling TRS party has already started groundwork to repeat its success story in the constituency. Ramalinga Reddy had won from the constituency twice consecutively in 2014 and 2018. In 2018, he won with a majority of more than 62,000 votes. Finance Minister Harish Rao, who is in charge of the TRS party's erstwhile Medak district seems to be determined to ensure that the opposition party candidates lose their deposits.

Finance Minister Harish Rao has started campaigning for the Dubbak by-election and is urging the public not to fall prey to the promises of the opposition parties. A couple of months ago, Harish Rao started concentrating on the constituency and has his own strategies. He has led many election campaigns and is known as the troubleshooter in the party.

Congress and BJP leaders are also keeping their efforts to win the election but Harish Rao is a master in executing the plans and many times his strategies worked for the success of the pink party.

Harish Rao appointed TRS MLAs from the erstwhile Medak districts as in-charges of seven mandals in Dubbak constituency. He was in touch with Sarpanches, MPTCs, ZPTCs, and other important leaders of the TRS party. He has solved the problems existing amongst the party leaders. He uses every opportunity to interact with the party leaders and motivates them to work for the success of the party.

Harish Rao instructed the officials to take up the development works worth Rs 10 crore and start the construction of the integrated market, at an estimated Rs 4 crore in the town. He also instructed officials to inaugurate Dubbak's newly-constructed government primary school.

Harish Rao is also stressing on the inefficiency of the Congress party during their tenure and alleged the party failed to provide electricity to the farmers. But, the TRS government provided free electricity to the farmers round the clock. This time, Minister Harish Rao is campaigning against the newly introduced farm bills. Bharatiya Janata Party also took the Dubbak by-elections seriously and fielded a strong contestant Raghunandan Rao.

The TRS party is aiming for a majority of one lakh votes in the Dubbak. It's going to be a bit difficult this time, because TRS party leader who hoped ticket from the party, Cheruku Srinivasa Reddy shifted his loyalties to Congress party. Will Harish Rao's strategies work in Dubbak by-poll? And on other hand, winning Dubbak by-poll is not going to be a cakewalk for TRS this time.