Will Fight Till Justice Is Served In Jubilee Hills Gangrape Case, Says Renuka Chowdhury

Senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury said that the number of rape cases had gone up in Telangana state. She questioned leaders about the state of 'Bangaru Telangana'. She said that there is no protection even for the small kids in the state. Renuka Chowdhury opined that police officials are delaying the investigation in the Jubilee Hills rape case, as the accused are sons of top political leaders. She asserted that many cases have been filed in the police station this year, of which, the accused in just 46 cases had been punished.

Renuka also slammed BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao for releasing the videos and private pictures of the victim in the Jubilee Hills Gangrape case. She also added that Raghunandan Rao is making false allegations against Congress leaders.

She said that the police is not taking any action against Puvvada despite BJP activist Sai Ganesh from Telangana's Khammam district having mentioned that the leader was responsible for his death.

Earlier, she had also appealed to the government to take action against state Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar who has been accused of instigating cases against Sai Ganesh.

Renuka also said that she will not give up fighting for justice in the Jubilee Hills case. She criticised Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and demanded to know why KCR had not reacted or released any statement so far on the case. She also pointed out "She Teams" and asked what measures they have been taking for ensuring the safety of women in the state. She said that both TRS and BJP are working hand in glove. She said that the pub culture in the city was thriving.

Also Read: Orphan Girl Raped in Car on Necklace Road in April, Accused Held