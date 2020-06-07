HYDERABAD: TRS MLA Balka Suman on Sunday hit out at Congress MP Anumula Revanth Reddy over his allegation against KT Rama Rao about owning properties in GO 111 area.

Speaking to media persons, the government whip alleged that Revanth Reddy occupied lands illegally belonging to Dalits in Gopan Pally and was resorting to mudslinging against the TRS leaders to cover up his mistakes. He also stated that they will expose the lands which were owned illegally by the Congress leaders which falls under GO 111.

He asserted that the lands shown by Revanth Reddy did not belong to Telangana's IT minister and TRS' working president KTR.

Government whip and MLC Karne Prabhakar pointed out that KTR had denied owning any properties in GO 111 area repeatedly, but Revanth Reddy presented false documents before the National Green Tribunal (NGT). He wondered how KTR was responsible for a property that did not belong to him.

Public Undertakings Committee (PUC) Chairman A Jeevan Reddy also demanded to know how Revanth Reddy became the owner of thousand crores of properties, starting his life as a painter.



Calling KTR as a 'world-class leader', MLA Saidi Reddy stated that Revanth Reddy, accused in the note-for-vote case was known for his criminal activities. He also questioned about the lands in Hyderabad's Uppal which were bought by Revanth Reddy and there was no answer from him when the lands got exposed, he stated.