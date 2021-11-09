Will Cut Your Tongue, KCR Warns Bandi Sanjay

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao lashed out at state BJP President Bandi Sanjay. In a press meet, KCR reacted to Bandi Sanjay's comments. It is all known knowledge that Bandi Sanjay said that he will plough KCR's farmhouse and would seize his farmhouse.

Reacting to these comments, KCR said that, "Why do you want to plough my farmhouse? Are you a tractor driver? If you step into my farmhouse, you’ll be torn into 6 pieces." He said that there will not be any development if people keep their faith in BJP. He said that his farmhouse is not a guest house, they are doing farming there.

KCR demanded answers on whether the Union government will procure paddy from Telangana or not. He said that he will continue to hold a press conference every day until the problems are solved. Speaking on the procurement of paddy, KCR said that the Union government is having a problem and that's why it is not willing to procure paddy from Telangana. KCR said that farmers would grow cotton instead of paddy, this rabi season.

KCR further stated that the BJP leaders are trying to malign his image with false propaganda. He also spoke that they are not afraid of ED raids and further added that they are ready for any type of investigation. KCR also said that BJP leaders are making wrong comments and warned that they will cut Bandi Sanjay's tongue.